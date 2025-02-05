20 years ago

On Monday, Homer City Council members plan to vote on whether to change the limit for retail and wholesale standards in the central business district for the fourth time in less than two years. An ordinance, set for final reading at Monday night’s regular council meeting, which would increase the size limit on retail and wholesale operations in three commercial districts to 66,000 square feet. Supporters of the ordinance say it will put the wishes of residents, made evident during a special election held in June, into action. During public testimony taken over the past month, however, some have argued that the specific push for a 66,000-square-foot size cap could be seen as tailoring city zoning to meet outside corporate interests.

— From the issue of Feb. 10, 2005

30 years ago

A snow-sculpture team from Homer snowed most of the competition with a fourth-place finish in a national competition last week. The “Brothers of Snow” — wildlife artist Gary Lyon, sculptor Leo Vait and jeweler Charlie LaForge — traveled to Watertown, N.Y., for a week at the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition. They returned Tuesday with marble trophies, jet lag and big smiles. Homer’s team placed higher in the national standing than any previous Alaskans. They depicted an ice floe with a hunting polar bear poised above and seals swimming beneath.

— From the issue of Feb. 9, 1995