20 years ago

A new ferry service proposed for Kachemak Bay would be based in Seldovia and managed by a Seldovia-based port authority, a project organizer old those attending a public forum last Wednesday. Michael Beal, CEO of the Seldovia Native Association, compared the proposed service to road infrastructure in that it would spur development on the south side of th bay. Private water taxi operators, however, suggested the present lack of demand for daily transportation across the bay proves the project is not justified.

— From the issue of Feb. 17, 2005

30 years ago

Kachemak Bay and particularly mud flats near the base of the Homer Spit and the mouth of the Fox River received international recognition last month as critical habitat for migrating shorebirds. “We’ve identified the whole (Kachemak) bay as a site of international importance, said Ian Davidson of Ottawa, Canada, who is director of the Western Hemisphere Shorebird Reserve Network. Davidson said Kachemak Bay is among the most significant of about 20 Alaska sites where migrating shorebirds rest and feed during migrations between nesting areas in northern Alaska and wintering grounds in Cental and South America.

— From the issue of Feb. 16, 1995