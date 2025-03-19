Fueling the fearless

These monster cookie-inspired granola bars are soft, chewy and tasty enough to disguise all the healthy nuts, oats and seeds. (Photo by Tressa Dale/Peninsula Clarion)

These monster cookie-inspired granola bars are soft, chewy and tasty enough to disguise all the healthy nuts, oats and seeds. (Photo by Tressa Dale/Peninsula Clarion)

Spring break felt more like spring this year than any other, but an overnight flurry inspired us to set out for one last ride on our skis.

We loaded the car with lunches and layers and set off before sunrise toward the sparkling slopes in Girdwood. By the time we rolled into the muddy parking lot, my boy was itching for a turn on the magic carpet. This wasn’t his first time on the mountain, but there is a huge difference between a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old when it comes to bravery and skill, and after just a couple trips down the bunny hill, he was already begging us to let him step it up.

With great trepidation, I scooched up beside him as the seat rushed up behind us, and we plopped down for both of our very first rides on a ski lift. He giggled with his dad and pointed at skiers while I fought to remain composed and not let him see my fear.

My husband has been skiing his whole life and is an expert on the slopes, but before this trip, my experience was exclusively cross-country, and the crowd and steep descent below my skis looked terribly intimidating. But sometimes being a good parent requires good acting, so I smiled and beamed with confidence despite my nerves. I trailed behind while my husband managed his lesson, and I marveled at his natural ability… it must be in his blood. Our little one is fearless, I fear.

We sat in the day lodge in the late afternoon to eat the lunches we had prepared. Sandwiches, apples, cheese and granola bars, or as we call them in this house, “cookie bars.” My son’s adventurous nature unfortunately does not extend to his diet, so like many parents, I have to find creative (sneaky) ways to get more nutrition into his meals.

These monster cookie-inspired granola bars are soft, chewy and tasty enough to disguise all the healthy nuts, oats and seeds.

Monster Cookie Bars

Ingredients:

1 cup crispy rice cereal

1 cup plain instant oatmeal

¼ cup finely chopped pumpkin seeds

¼ cup finely chopped almonds

¼ cup finely chopped raisins

¼ cup (or more, just don’t let the 5-year-old measure) mini M&M’s candies

2 tablespoons chia seeds

½ cup peanut butter

½ cup honey

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Line a 9×9 baking dish with parchment or wax paper.

Warm the honey in the microwave for 20 seconds then stir in the peanut butter and vanilla extract until smooth.

In a large mixing bowl combine all the remaining ingredients.

Pour the wet ingredients over the dry and use a rubber spatula to thoroughly mix.

Dump the mixture into the dish and press down.

Lay another piece of parchment or wax paper on top and use your hands or the bottom of a cup to press it firmly into an even layer.

Cover and let chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Use the paper to lift the bars out onto a cutting board and cut into bars. I cut the pan into 24 bars to be sure they would all be preschooler-appropriate portions, but 12 bars would be more standard.

You can individually wrap them or, as I did, you can freeze them individually on a tray, store them in the freezer, and take them out one by one for a lunchbox sweet treat.