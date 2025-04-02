20 years ago

Construction workers dug into this year’s stage of a five-year, 12-mile facelift of East End Road this week. Road work will be one of the more visible construction projects planned this season. It is certainly not the only work planned, however. Aside from East End Road and anticipated improvement to Bartlett Street, a number of other capital projects, including construction of the new public library, private retail construction, and possibly a hospital expansion, are slated to begin soon. The stretch of East End Road between Bear Creek and Kachemak Drive will be repaved this summer, and drainage will be improved. The project begins with the installation of new water and sewer lines along the roadway.

— From the issue of April 7, 2005

30 years ago

Carrying placards and chanting, “Heck no, we won’t go,” about two dozen Chapman Elementary/Junior High School students and some of their parents marched in protest outside Homer High School on Monday evening, while inside, school board members were preparing to begin a meeting. The demonstration continued what had begun earlier that day when angry parents kept 160 children — almost two-thirds of the school’s 239 students — home from classes in protest over a school district decision to bus next year’s Anchor Point seventh and eighth graders to Homer Junior High School in an effort to cut costs.

— From the issue of April 6, 1995