20 years ago

The Homer-area real estate market has become tight, busy and increasingly expensive, say industry workers and potential buyers, and these trends are expected to continue with current low interest rates and high building costs. The average selling price for a residential home today in the Homer area is slightly more than $150,000 — and increase of more than 17 percent since 2000. And many potential buyers, like Homer residents Jim and Heidi Morris, say pickings are slim in that price range.

— From the issue of April 14, 2005

30 years ago

Trails, cabins and campsites in Kachemak Bay State Park, a trail at Beluga Slough, a boardwalk at Mud Bay and improvements to Seldovia’s Otterbahn Trail are among projects Gov. Tony Knowles authorized Monday from $10.8 million in Exxon oil spill criminal settlement money. The funds come from $4.75 million the Alaska Legislature reserved out of the criminal settlement to improve access to recreation in the spill area, plus interest accrued since the settlement was reached, said Roger MacCampbell, Alaska State Parks ranger for the lower Kenai Peninsula. Knowles authorized the top Kenai Peninsula priorities from a list of 26 prepared by Alaska State Parks and a Peninsula citizens’ advisory group.

— From the issue of April 13, 1995