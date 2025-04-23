20 years ago

A Fred Meyer store in Homer will mean much more merchandise for shoppers, although company representatives still are not sure what goods, aside from groceries, the store will carry. Architects and real estate specialists on Tuesday unveiled updated plans for a 66,000-square foot retail store. The store would be Homer’s largest by far. A handful of residents and city officials stopped by to see the plans and ask questions.

— From the issue of April 28, 2005

30 years ago

Someday in the not too distant future your monthly power bill could include charges for a lot more than electricity. Indeed, you might see anything from water, natural gas and even television fees listed before the bottom line. Then again, maybe you won’t. If you’re a member of Homer Electric Association, you have a chance to say something about that. The cooperative’s board of directors has included a proposition on the annual election ballot that asks members to approve changes in the co-op’s bylaws allowing the utility to expand into other services. Among the possible new services are water, sewer, natural gas and direct satellite television.

— From the issue of April 27, 1995