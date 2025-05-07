20 years ago

Alaska Division of Forestry firefighters contained the Tracy Avenue fire last Wednesday, but like a wild stallion inside a two-strand barbed wire fence, the fire leapt outside the fire break about noon Monday. It burned 300 acres on the north side of last week’s containment line on the west side of Bald Mountain before being stopped. No structures were in danger from the flare-up.

— From the issue of May 12, 2005

30 years ago

A system of trails linking the lowlands east of Homer to the high bluff overlooking Kachemak Bay have become the center of a controversy between trail users who claim a historical right of access and property owners who claim a right to privacy. In recent weeks, that controversy, which has been brewing for more than a year, has elevated to threats and counter threats of lawsuits, although as of yesterday, neither side had gone to court. The trails in question are known as the Mary Lane Trails. Beginning just above Bear Creek Drive in the Bear Creek Subdivision near Kachemak City, they wind up hill east of Bear Canyon to a subdivision south of Skyline Drive.

— From the issue of May 11, 1995