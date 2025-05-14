20 years ago

The Celebration of Peace and Reconciliation began with water and ended with ice. In between, Vietnam veterans and friends told stories, shared potluck meals — and went fishing. Over the past two weeks, American and Vietnam veterans who had been enemies over 30 years ago met together in Anchorage and Homer as friends. Last year, Michael LeMay organized the event after coming up with the idea of taking his former enemies fishing as a way to reconcile with them. LeMay, a Homer bed and breakfast owner, did a tour with the U.S. Army in the Mekong Delta in 1970.

— From the issue of May 19, 2005

30 years ago

Anchor Point parents likely will get their wish and see their 7th- and 8th-grade students attending classes in their community rather than bused to Homer next fall, the superintendent of borough schools said Tuesday. In March, the Kenai Peninsula School Board voted to approve the 1995-1996 school budget that included a cost-cutting measure that would have sent 52 students to Homer Junior High School, making Chapman Elementary School in Anchor Point a kindergarten-through-6th grade school. Several Anchor Point parents protested the move, including holding their children out of classes one day, and began urging the school administration to reconsider.

— From the issue of May 18, 1995