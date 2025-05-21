Years ago

20 years ago

Any windfall money from a future Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Settlement will be used to create a permanent investment fund for Homer. At its regular meeting Tuesday night, Homer City Council members unanimously voted to establish a general permanent fund using money from any future settlement or other financial windfall. If that happens, Homer would join the city of Valdez and other municipalities that have active local permanent funds.

— From the issue of May 26, 2005

30 years ago

If the money’s in the next federal budget, by next summer drivers won’t have to deal with those supposedly hard-to-see stop signs at the corner of Pioneer Avenue and Lake Street, a state transportation official predicted Monday. Nope. Those signs will be outta there —replaced by — egad! — a traffic light! In this case, it would be a flashing red light to indicate that the intersection is an all-way stop situation, said Keith Morberg, regional preconstruction engineer for the state Department of Transportation. Not counting flashing lights on school-zone signs, it would be Homer’s first electrically luminescent traffic signal.

— From the issue of May 25, 1995