20 years ago

With the bed tax ballot measure awaiting an assembly reconsideration vote Tuesday, a Homer hotelier has proposed creation of a task force to look into a different kind of tourist tax, one he believes would tap a broader tax base, be perceived as fairer and help fill borough coffers faster than a bed tax. Mike Warburton, owner of The Ocean Shores in Homer, has proposed a tourist industry tax in lieu of the 4-percent bed tax currently headed for the October municipal ballot, barring a decision reversal by the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly.

— From the issue of June 2, 2005

30 years ago

Mayor Harry Gregoire brought out his veto pen once again last week, this time to put the kibosh on amendments to the city zoning code passed last week that made it easier for day-care businesses to operate. Gregoire insisted he is not opposed to the new rules which open more of the city to day-care type businesses, but he wants the public to get the chance to comment on one particular change the Homer City Council made just moments before voting unanimously to approve the package of zoning code amendments. That change was to drop a requirement that day-care facilities need a conditional-use permit from the city to operate in the downtown central business district.

— From the issue of June 1, 1995