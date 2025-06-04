20 years ago

Homer’s planning commission agrees with neighbors of a proposed 98-lot subdivision and the city’s public works director: The plan could use some more thought when it comes to traffic access. As a result, private developer Tony Neal has scheduled a public meeting at Homer City Hall for early August. Neal is proposing to use undeveloped land bordering East Hill Road and Homer High School to build a dense, residential subdivision.

— From the issue of June 9, 2005

30 years ago

Anchor Point’s efforts to get a harbor built near the mouth of the Anchor River has cleared a hurdle but someone besides the federal government will have to help pay for it before such a project can proceed. And that condition has prompted a renewed drive to have the community north of Homer become an official municipality. The U.S Army Corps of Engineers recently identified five harbor projects near Anchor Point as cost-effective for national objectives such as saving fuel. But before any project proceeds, the Corps needs a local sponsor willing to pay have of an $800,000 feasibility study and 20 percent of construction costs … build improvements such as floating docks, a parking lot and harbor office, and assume management of the completed facilities.

— From the issue of June 8, 1995