Dessert for a thoughtful reader

I occasionally get asked how I find the courage to share such personal thoughts and life experiences on this very public platform. People tell me they would be embarrassed to go out and be seen knowing that at least some of the people they encounter would have that insight into their life. I tell them that sometimes, just before I submit, I have a moment of doubt, but over time I have learned to quiet that nagging voice and turn it in anyway.

The truth is, I rarely talk about these difficult topics with people in person. When I must have emotionally charged conversations with people, I find I can’t even look at their face and will sit beside them and stare straight ahead instead of at their eyes when I speak. It is much easier for me to write my serious thoughts out on a Word document to be sent out to a faceless audience than it is for me to have a serious conversation in person. I can’t watch your faces as you read it, I won’t hear your feedback, there is no comment section to read. I simply hit submit and move on with my day.

Of course, I do get feedback in person sometimes, although not very often. I get phone calls from my father-in-law full of praise and occasionally get pulled aside in the break room to discuss a recent article or to answer questions about my recipes, and I’m very grateful that all these conversations so far have been positive. I’ve been given hugs and back pats and even a few tears, and it feels great to know my words are so touching.

Last week I read my first fan letter. A reader who lives in Washington sent a lovely card with some words of praise and a thoughtful suggestion for another way I can serve the youth in our community. Her handwritten note on a lovely floral card truly made my day and I gushed about it to my family while we roasted sausages on the lakeshore. I made these brownies for dessert that night and I hope you try them, Pat! These classic fudgy brownies are dense and decadent.

Ingredients:

1 cup neutral oil- canola, light olive oil, vegetable oil, or coconut oil that has been melted and cooled

4 eggs

1 cup light brown sugar

1 cup sugar

1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup (or more) dark chocolate chips

½ tsp salt

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Line a 9×9 baking pan with parchment or thoroughly grease the pan.

In a large mixing bowl combine the oil, sugar, and brown sugar and whisk until combined.

Add the eggs and beat until frothy.

Sift in the flour, cocoa powder, and salt and stir until there are no more dry ingredients. It will look like there is not enough moisture, but trust me, there is. It just takes some time for everything to come together.

Add the chocolate chips at the end, reserving a handful.

Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan, sprinkle on the reserved chocolate chips, and put straight in the oven.

Bake for 40-45 minutes. Slightly underbake if you want them to be extra fudgy.

Allow the brownies to cool completely in the pan before attempting to cut.