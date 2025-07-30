20 years ago

State workers won’t be able to install traffic signals at the intersection of Lake Street and the Sterling Highway this year, a state engineer said last week. City Manager Walt Wrede, however, said Tuesday he is working with the state to get the city’s first fully operating traffic signals installed before next spring. Last week, the city’s Road Standards Committee recommended the state install a signal at the Lake and Sterling intersection — but only as a short-term solution to traffic congestion there.

— From the issue of Aug. 4, 2005

30 years ago

The village of Nanwalek received official approval from U.S. Secretary of Interior Bruce Babbitt this summer for plans to form a new tribal government under the Indian Reorganization Act. “It’s important that we can be protected by the feds, that we will be recognized,” said Nanwalek Chief Vincent Kvasnikoff. “We are recognized by the state. We can hold land without taxation.” Kvasnikoff said that under the village’s constitution, with Babbitt approved June 23, Nanwalek will hold elections to form a seven-member council.

— From the issue of Aug. 3, 1995