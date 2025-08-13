20 years ago

After more than 10 years of debate, public testimony and delays, the halibut charter Individual Fishing Quota, or IFQ, process was set back once again earlier this month, this time by a letter from a federal fisheries official asking the North Pacific Fishery Management Council to confirm its support for the proposed program. The letter delays the proposal at least another year and could lead to an overhaul of the plan or kill it entirely.

— From the issue of Aug. 18, 2005

30 years ago

The sky isn’t falling, but a recent limited audit of the Homer hospital’s books has found enough problems to raise worries about its financial strengths, borough officials said this week. At a meeting Thursday of last week, Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Don Gilman told the South Peninsula Hospital Service Area Board that the audit had found “significant problems,” including the fact that the hospital may have been overpaid by the state Medicaid program and may owe the program hundreds of thousands of dollars. How much is not yet known.

— From the issue of Aug. 17, 1995