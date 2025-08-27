20 years ago

If Rich Redmond is in Nikolaevsk, it must be Monday. The rest of the week, he could be at any of 10 schools spread across the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District. Redmond, who was raised and graduated from high school on the peninsula, is KPBSD’s new district-wide counselor, providing big-school counseling benefits to the far-flung schools in Tyonek, Hope, Ninilchik, Nikolaevsk, Voznesenka, Razdolna, Kachemak Selo, Seldovia, Port Graham and Nanwalek.

— From the issue of Sept. 1, 2005

30 years ago

It’s been nearly three decades since a cataclysmic landslide into the lake by Grewingk Glacier sent a 200-foot-high wave roaring across the plain toward Humpy Creek. Experts say it could happen again — this week or in a thousand years. Nobody knows when or if. And no one is recommending any evacuation or sealing off of the area, which is part of Kachemak Bay State Park. Still, an ominous crack several hundred yards long and about a foot wide parallels the face of the 2,000-foot cliff above the glacier.

— From the issue of Aug. 31, 1995