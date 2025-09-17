20 years ago

Final resolution of the debate surrounding a controversial gravel-pit ordinance currently before the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly will have to wait at least until November. The assembly heard well over an hour of public testimony when it met in Homer Tuesday and then held a length discussion of Ordinance 2005-13, a measure meant to clarify conditions under which the borough would grant a materials-site land use permit. However, members voted to postpone action until the meeting of Nov. 1 in order to gather testimony from experts practiced in the science of hydrogeology — the movement of groundwater.

— From the issue of Sept. 22, 2005

30 years ago

Homer biologists are expecting a lean moose harvest this year because of the heavy starvation last winter among calves that should comprise half or more of the take. And while the Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game won’t have much information on hunter success until December, the stories of returning hunters seem to bear out that prediction — lots of hunters have come home empty-handed.

— From the issue of Sept. 21, 1995