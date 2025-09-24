20 years ago

Longtime Homer resident and Anchor River homesteader Margaret Pate, 94, died Sept. 24 of natural causes at her son Mike’s home surrounded by her family. Pate was born June 20, 1911, in Clatskanie, Ore., and came to Alaska in 1942 on a one-year contract to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. She married John Pate, and with their children Mike and Patty moved to Homer in 1952. The family homesteaded on the Anchor River in 1958. An active volunteer, Pate served on boards of directors for the Public Utility District, Homer Electric Association, the Homer Chamber of Commerce, the Pratt Museum, Homer Senior Citizens and the Friends of the Homer Public Library.

— From the issue of Sept. 29, 2005

30 years ago

The Homer City Council may take a hard look at recent flooding in Kenai, Soldotna and Seward when it considers opting into a federal flood-insurance program for areas prone to flooding from storms and tsunamis. Opting in means small businesses and home-owners could purchase flood insurance that is now cost-prohibitive. On the other hand, it means new construction in flood-prone areas — primarily the Homer Spit and some low-lying areas of Ocean Drive — would have to conform to federal flood-resistant standards.

— From the issue of Sept. 28, 1995