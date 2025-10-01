20 years ago

The recent disasters from Hurricanes Katrina and Rita have caused many people to take a second look at their disaster plans. How well are they prepared to face a disaster before help arrives? What can ordinary citizens do to help themselves and their neighbors survive before police, fire-fighters and emergency medical technicians arrive? A national program in place since 1986 provides a way for people to organize and respond to disasters until official help arrives: the Community Emergency Response Team.

— From the issue of Oct. 6, 2005

30 years ago

Homer’s 20-year-old fire hall violates state building and fire codes and is no more likely to withstand a serious earthquake than the average structure in Homer. For those and other reasons, it should be demolished and replaced, said a company hired to survey the integrity of the building. In May, the city of Homer hired USKH Inc. of Anchorage to survey the structural, mechanical and electrical systems of the fire hall. The company was paid $24,700. A report issued last month by USKH listed numerous deficiencies and estimated the cost of repair work to bring the building up to state safety standards at around $1 million.

— From the issue of Oct. 5, 1995