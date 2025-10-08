20 years ago

Besides the increasing demand for larger single-family homes and luxury housing options, real estate agents and lenders in Homer agree that a strong market for affordable homes exist. There’s only one problem. There are virtually no affordable homes in and around town. As a result, young families and single parents are moving to the Anchor Point area and beyond just to find a house they can afford, said Rhonda Johnson, a loan officer with AlaskaUSA Mortgage Company. She expects that trend to continue.

— From the issue of Oct. 13, 2005

30 years ago

Several oil companies named in a lawsuit over Cook Inlet violations of the federal Clean Water Act agreed in a settlement announced Friday to pay $900,000 to a new Homer-based environmental watchdog organization. Pam Miller, a biologist with Greenpeace in Anchorage, said the Cook Inlet Keeper program will use the money for environmental monitoring on Cook Inlet, collection of environmental information into a report next spring, and a program to train the public in environmental monitoring, regulations and marine ecology.

— From the issue of Oct. 12, 1995