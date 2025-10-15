20 years ago

Developers in Homer have recently unveiled plans to build hundreds of new homes over the next few years. The news might suggest Homer’s tight housing supply might loosen up. Almost none of the projects being proposed, however, would include homes for around $200,000. That’s the mortgage that a couple with a combined income of around $50,000 might qualify for, according to figures from real estate agents. Even with the new projects, it also would still be tough to find homes for $225,000, the acquisition limit for the state’s popular Tax Exempt First-Time Home Buyer’s Program.

— From the issue of Oct. 20, 2005

30 years ago

School district officials have launched an effort to rewrite and update the entire policy manual for the first time since 1980, and should adopt the new set of rules and regulations for running Kenai Peninsula schools by July of next year, the outgoing school board president said this week. The Kenai Peninsula Board of Education typically reviews and refines a third of the district’s policy manual each year and is supposed to review it in toto every three years.

— From the issue of Oct. 19, 1995