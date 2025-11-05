20 years ago

Throw out the panel discussions. Reverse age roles. Invite citizens from all backgrounds and ages. Leave at the door titles and positions of power. Bring everybody together in an open space and challenge them with coming up with creative solutions to youth issues. That’s the recipe for “Homer’s Happening,” an all-day event 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 11 at the commons in the east campus, Kachemak Bay Campus. Sponsored by the Child Advocacy Coalition of Homer and the Center for Health Training, the adult and youth gathering offers a new approach to issues like alcohol and drug abuse, parent-teen communication, healthy relationships, preventing violence and restorative justice — or any topic raised.

— From the issue of Nov. 10, 2005

30 years ago

The Homer City Council voted Monday to nominate Mayor Harry Gregoire and Councilman Jack Cushing to a state panel on coastal management. Gov. Tony Knowles has asked municipalities for suggestions on who to appoint to the Alaska Coastal Policy Council. There is one seat on that council for the lower Cook Inlet region. The group oversees the Alaska Coastal Management Program, sets policy, establishes regulations and approves local coastal management programs. The 16-member board includes nine elected officials from around the state and meets twice a year, according to the governor’s office.

— From the issue of Nov. 9, 1995