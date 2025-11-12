20 years ago

To some, Poppy Benson is known as a Cub Scout master. Others know this Homer resident as the founder of the Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival. She is also recognized as public programs supervisor of the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge. Now, Benson can be known as the 2005 recipient of the “Sense of Wonder” award. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service bestows it on individuals who create original and innovative methods to connect with the public by combining USFWS principles of interpretation and environmental education with the service’s resources and programs.

— From the issue of Nov. 17, 2005

30 years ago

If you want a barometer of how many Homer residents face hard times each winter, count the baskets. Last year, Kachemak Bay Lions volunteers handed out 82 Thanksgiving food baskets to families in need, according to Fran Van Sandt, coordinator of the annual food drive now underway. “That’s too many for a small town,” Van Sandt said. “We should be healthier than that.” Share the Spirit, a nonprofit organization that operates several programs during the holidays, including a spaghetti feed fund-raiser, and Adopt-a-Family and Angel Tree programs that provide food and gifts to needy families, handed out 130 Christmas baskets in 1994. According to Chairman Norma Foust, that number is expected to increase this holiday season.

— From the issue of Nov. 16, 1995