20 years ago

The stop toward the End of the Road gets a few miles shorter next week. Drivers used to cruising straight down the Sterling Highway from Kalifornsky Beach Road in Soldotna to Land’s End on the Homer Spit might have to put on the brakes at Lake Street starting next week. Homer’s long-awaited full-signal traffic light will go on around Dec. 6, said Jason Baxley of the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

— From the issue of Dec. 1, 2005

30 years ago

Between November and March, as many as 100 moose congregate in the Beluga wetlands, which Homer biologist Derek Stonorov calls the “last really good piece of habitat on the Homer bench.” Migratory waterfowl and shorebirds rely on the wetlands too, but moose are the main reason legislation will be introduced in January to set aside these lands — several hundred acres bordered by Beluga Lake to the southwest, residences along the north and the airport to the southeast — as critical habitat area.

— From the issue of Nov. 30, 1995