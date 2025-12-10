20 years ago

Kachemak Bay’s surf rolls along the shore. The light from a boat can be seen in the distance. A commuter plane buzzes overhead. In other words, it’s another quiet Saturday on the Homer Spit. But inside the Homer Ice Arena, things are not so quiet. Parents’ voices bounce off the walls as they cheer for young skaters. Once that class ends, Facility Supervisor Rick Pitta uses the Zamboni to smooth the frozen surface. Then, 13- and 14-year-old boys challenge a team of adult men to a fierce hockey match.

— From the issue of Dec. 15, 2005

30 years ago

Saltwater trollers who fish for kings off Anchor Point and Deep Creek should share the burden of impending conservation measures with freshwater anglers, the Homer Fish and Game Advisory Committee decided Tuesday night. The committee’s recommendations for cutting back both the in-river and saltwater fisheries ended up being more restrictive than original recommendations the Department of Fish and Game planned to the Board of Fisheries at their February meeting. Originally, Fish and Game recommended cutting anglers’ catch limit from five to two, and restricting fishing on Deep Creek from five weekends to three.

— From the issue of Dec. 14, 1995