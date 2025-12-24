20 years ago

Earthquake activity on Augustine Volcano remains higher than normal. Several small steam explosions were recorded last week, the Alaska Volcano Observatory reported in its weekly Friday update. On the four-color level of concern, Augustine remains at code yellow, indicating the volcano is restless and could erupt. However, an eruption is not imminent, scientists said.

— From the issue of Dec. 29, 2005

30 years ago

It was a tough year in Homer by almost any standard. 1995 suffered the worst summer weather in memory, the biggest burglary and vandalism spree in years, continued divisive debate over oil development, and the loss and resumption of broadcast television. Contention arose over canoes on the reservoir, log trucks and school buses. Bears were shot, an eagle was impaled, skinny moose resorted to eating Wonder Bread, and Mayor Harry Gregoire was consumed with “veto fever.”

— From the issue of Dec. 28, 1995