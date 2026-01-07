20 years ago

They may not all agree on much, but a consensus was reached among Homer’s city council members Tuesday: — The city’s biggest issue in the new year will be dealing with growth. What that growth will look like, where it will occur and who will pay for it, however, is harder to agree on. Of the five council members who provided responses by press time Tuesday, four placed the town center project and new Fred Meyer store at or near the top of their 2006 to-do list.

— From the issue of Jan. 5, 2006

30 years ago

The federal government shutdown came home to roost on Tuesday when an injured eagle couldn’t get a free lift from a Homer veterinary clinic to Anchorage for treatment. About 10 injured eagles are brought in to Ralph Broshes’s clinic each year, according to veterinary assistant Charlotte Adamson. Birds that can’t get treated in a few days get sent to an Anchorage rehabilitation clinic via SouthCentral Air, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service usually picks up the tab. When Adamson called Fish and Wildlife in Anchorage this time, however, she was told that the department couldn’t pay since only essential services are covered while the majority of department staff are on furlough.

— From the issue of Jan. 4, 1996