20 years ago

The Friends of the Homer Public Library is urging the Homer City Council to rescind a resolution passed Jan. 9 that reopened an effort to combine the resources of the city and Kachemak Bay Campus of Kenai Peninsula College libraries at the new library facility now being built on Heath Street. The resolution, introduced by council member Matt Shadle and later amended by council member Mike Heimbuch, sets a timetable for a cost benefit and space analysis of moving books, computer systems and a college-paid, part-time employee, into the new building. In its release Tuesday, the Friends called the city’s resolution ill-advised, hasty, passed in a closed process and inappropriate.

— From the issue of Jan. 19, 2006

30 years ago

A school district committee has proposed a list of 30 possible cuts to the 1996-1997 budget to eliminate an expected $1.9 million shortfall. The cuts could close Homer Flex School, halve the number of elementary school nurses, double the work load of custodians and increase class size. The list of cuts forwarded by the Budget Review Committee was released Tuesday by Walter Bromenschenkel, district superintendent. The suggested cuts — totalling almost $6 million — are in priority order, he said. Not all are necessary in order to balance the budget.

— From the issue of Jan. 18, 1996