Whether you’re walking in the parade this weekend or simply going to observe, the Betster hopes y’all are ready for the 72nd Winter Carnival! Don’t miss this great opportunity for some winter community fun — and while you’re at it, check out what else is going on in these Best Bets.

BEST REC CENTER UPDATES BET: Join the City of Homer and the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation on Thursday, Feb. 12 at Kachemak Bay Campus for a presentation on the HERC. The meeting will feature a presentation by Flannery Ballard, Brownsfields Lead for the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. Ms. Ballard will present an overview of hazardous materials at the HERC, the results and implications of the recent soils tests and Analysis of Brownsfields Cleanup Alternatives (ABCA), and next steps based on the ABCA alternatives. The City will provide an update on recent and ongoing work on the HERC activity room and gymnasium. A question and answer session will follow the presentation. An online viewing opportunity via Zoom is currently being arranged, and the Zoom link will be available on the City of Homer’s website closer to the event date. The City also has additional information about the HERC hazardous material cleanup and revitalization plan on their website for those interested in familiarizing themselves with the work-to-date: www.cityofhomer- ak.gov/planning/herc-cleanup-community-meeting. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Presentation starts at 6 p.m. 533 E. Pioneer Ave.

BEST LEGISLATIVE INFORMATION BET: Are you curious about what’s going on in the Alaska State Legislature? Then has the Betster got the place for you — stop by your local Legislative Information Office and talk to one of the officers! The Homer LIO is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They can help you communicate with, learn about, participate in and track matters facing your State Legislature. What’s more, they’re also a distribution site for PFD applications, can verify passports and birth certificates for the Division and can assist with questions. To learn more about their services or be added to their weekly updates, contact 907-235-7878 or lio.homer@akleg.gov. 270 W. Pioneer Ave.

BEST LOCAL BIRDING BET: The next Kachemak Bay Birders’ trip will be to the Spit on Saturday, Feb. 14. Meet at the parking lot at the base of the Spit on Kachemak Drive at 1 p.m. This trip will be led by Dave Erikson. Participants will be looking for the Steller’s eiders, which have been seen in small numbers off the Spit, as well as looking for double-crested cormorants, as there have been several reports of them, which is unusual for this side of the bay. For folks planning to do the Sea Duck Survey next month, this would be a good opportunity to review as there are a fair amount of ducks in winter plumage out there now. Bring binoculars, field guide/app and scope if you have them. Dress for the weather. All Kachemak Bay Birding trips are cosponsored by the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge. All trips are free and everyone is welcome to attend. It will be a great day to bird!

BEST SEED SWAP BET: Get ready for spring at the Pratt Museum’s Community Seed Swap! Museum staff are inviting gardeners and farmers from the Homer area to get together to share seeds and stories. Get excited about what to plant, and find some new varieties that are tried and true! This event is free to attend, and will include a brief presentation by Pratt Museum Botanical Garden Staff. Mark your calendars for Saturday, Feb. 28 from 3-5 p.m. at the Pratt Museum. 3779 Bartlett St.