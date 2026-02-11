Pet of the Week: Kilo

Kilo is an energetic, intelligent husky mix who is in need of a foster! Back in December, Kilo’s human had to be transported to Anchorage for medical reasons. While waiting for his human to recover, Kilo would do best in a home where he can get the attention and love he needs in a time like this. Apply to be a foster on our website at alaskamindfulpaws.org or apply in person.

To make an appointment to visit the Pets of the Week, call the Homer Animal Shelter at 907-235-3141.