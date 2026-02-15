Snow Rondi returns next week

Anchor Point youth run a relay during the Snow Rondi kids’ snowshoe races on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Fireweed Meadows golf course in Anchor Point, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

If you didn’t get enough winter fun at the Winter Carnival Parade this past weekend, don’t worry — there’s more to come next week at the annual Anchor Point Snow Rondi.

The winter festival will take place Feb. 24 through March 1, with multiple events and activities sponsored by local organizations and businesses occurring each day throughout the week. New this year is a 2K fun run to kick things off on Tuesday, followed by a spaghetti dinner at Chapman School. The fourth annual volleyball tournament will be held at Chapman on Wednesday; this event is co-ed and all skill levels are welcome. Registration is $10. Proceeds will support the Chapman School band program.

The annual Cabin Fever Variety Show will take place Thursday. Friday’s activities will include a carnival for kids, burgers and bingo. Homer’s own DJ JerBear will be at the Angry Salmon Friday evening, providing a kid-friendly DJ session followed by a session for adults ages 21 and up.

Saturday will start off with a community breakfast and continue with a pinewood car derby, a parade, a chowder cook-off, coin hunt, bake sale, shuffleboard tournament and a community dinner. The annual Anchor Point Community Awards will be announced Saturday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Angry Salmon.

Sunday offers another community breakfast, followed by the annual Snow Rondi dog show, a chess tournament for adults and kids, bingo and a pool tournament. The festival will round off with “BBQ, Boots & Boogie” at the Angry Salmon at 6 p.m.

Events are subject to change. For more information or to learn how to register for events, visit the Anchor Point Chamber of Commerce website or Facebook page.

2026 Anchor Point Snow Rondi Schedule of Events

Tuesday, Feb. 24

2K Fun Run, start and finish at Chapman School, 3-4:30 p.m.

Spaghetti Feed at Chapman School, 4:30-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 25

Volleyball Tournament at Chapman School, 6-9 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 26

Community Meal, Anchor Point Senior Center, 5-6:30 p.m.

Talent Show (Family Friendly), Chapman School, 6-9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 27

Kids Carnival, Greatland Church, 3-6 p.m.

Burger Night, VFW Post 10221, 5-7 p.m.

Bingo Night, Anchor Point Senior Center, 6:30-9 p.m.

DJ JerBear (Kid Friendly), Angry Salmon, 6 p.m.

DJ JerBear (21+ only), Angry Salmon, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28

Community Breakfast, Anchor Point Senior Center, 8 a.m. to noon

Pinewood Derby (any age), Chapman School, 9 a.m.

Snow Rondi Parade, noon

Chowder Cook-off, VFW Post 10221, 1 p.m.

Coin Hunt, VFW Post 10221, 2 p.m.

Bake Sale, VFW Post 10221, 3-8 p.m.

Shuffleboard Tournament, VFW Post 10221, 4 p.m.

Community Dinner, VFW Post 10221, 5-7 p.m.

Community Awards, Angry Salmon, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Community Breakfast, VFW Post 10221, 9 a.m. to noon

Dog Show, Chapman School, 10 a.m. to noon

Chess Tournament (adults and kids), Chapman School, 1 p.m.

Bingo, VFW Post 10221, 1:30 p.m.

Pool Tournament, VFW Post 10221, 3 p.m.

BBQ, Boots & Boogie, Angry Salmon, 6 p.m.