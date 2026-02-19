Pet of the Week: Home-to-Home Program

Our Home-to-Home Program helps families rehome their pets without bringing them into a shelter. Pets stay in the home they know while their family, with our help, finds a new, loving one. This reduces stress for pets, gives families more choice, and helps the shelter to focus on animals in urgent need.

If you need to rehome a pet or are looking to adopt, ask us about our Home-to-Home Program — because every pet deserves a smooth transition to a loving home.

To make an appointment to visit the Pets of the Week, call the Homer Animal Shelter at 907-235-3141.