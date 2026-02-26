Pet of the Week: Fostering Program

Have you ever thought about fostering an animal but have questions? Talk to us and learn what fostering looks like, the types of animals in need and the support we provide — there’s no-pressure to commit. You can ask questions and see if fostering is right for you. We are trying to expand our foster program with the help of our community. Please contact us and we’ll gladly give you more details.

To make an appointment to visit the Pets of the Week, call the Homer Animal Shelter at 907-235-3141.