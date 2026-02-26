20 years ago

Anchor Point gravel pit owners who wish only to make a living off their land and their neighbors who fear extraction operations could make living next door a miserable experience are realizing that in some ways they are sailing in the same leaky boat. Almost everyone agrees current borough code governing material site permitting is in need of serious revision, and the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly has been wrestling with ideas about how to do that for almost a year.

— From the issue of Feb. 23, 2006

30 years ago

For the second year in a row a Homer snowcarving team, the Brothers of Snow Sculpture, are bound for the national competition after placing second at the Fur Rendezvous contest in Anchorage last week. Leo Vait, Gary Lyon and Charlie LaForge competed in the three-man team category. With Alaska proving an unreliable snow source this winter, event organizers provided man-made snow for the contestants. According to Vait, the dense snow coupled with cold temperatures made ideal carving conditions. Sculpting teams began with an eight-foot cube of snow which they could chop up, arrange and carve as their designs called for.

— From the issue of Feb. 22, 1996