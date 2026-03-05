The Betster is grateful for the sunshine that has graced us this past week, but if the temperatures could get on board with being a little above freezing, that’d be great too. Still, it’s a lovely time to be out and about, and as always, there’s plenty to do and see around town. For details on upcoming events, check out these Best Bets.

BEST MUSEUM STORE SALE BET: The Pratt Museum is hosting a Spring Break Sale, March 6-14. Enjoy 10% off everything in the museum store, with select items up to 40% off including Barnacle Foods Alaskan Kelp Hot Sauce, hand-poured candles in vintage Pyrex tea cups, and more. Admission to the museum is not required to visit the museum store. All purchases will include a Pratt Museum canvas tote bag (while supplies last). The Pratt Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 3779 Bartlett St.

BEST CRANIUM CUP BET: Registration is now open for the seventh annual Cranium Cup, hosted by the Homer-Kachemak Bay Rotary Club! The event, which will raise funds for the Kachemak Nordic Ski Club to help with electrical work at the Baycrest ski shed, will happen Saturday, March 7 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Alice’s Champagne Palace. Teams of up to six members or individuals can register online for an evening of trivia, fun, and prizes. Participants also can register at the event. Online registration for teams is at square.link/u/Dmz57W6C. Individuals can register at square.link.u/elftLmsk. Registration fees are $100 per team or $20 per individual. “Sign up today, exercise that cranium, and have some fun, while helping a great community cause,” says Rotarian Bernie Griffard, who spearheads the event. For more information, please call Griffard at 717-319-2653 or email him at griffbfgak@gmail.com. 195 E. Pioneer Ave.

BEST DROP-IN CRAFT BET: The Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is hosting a drop-in craft table, Tuesday, March 10 through Saturday, March 14 during regular visitor center hours, noon to 4 p.m. The theme is Flowers of the Aleutians! Visitors can take a look at some of the colorful flowers that bloom on the Aleutian Islands and make their own coffee filter flower bouquet to take home. For questions, contact Emma at emma_speck-wayne@fws.gov. 95 Sterling Highway.

BEST GEOLOGY DISCUSSION BET: On Tuesday, March 10 from 6-8 p.m. at KBC, Ed Berg will give an exploratory talk about some of his observations on the beach over the past several years. He’ll begin at the Anchor River, walk along the floor of Glacial Lake Cook to Diamond Creek, take a look up the Diamond Creek canyon, and then move on to the Bluff Point landslide. Along the way, he and the audience will examine far-traveled glacial boulders on the beach, bacteria-generated concretions, and petrified or coalified stumps. The focus will then shift to the Homer Spit and the 1964 Great Alaska Earthquake. Berg will present evidence suggesting that the Homer Spit is simply a product of longshore-current deposition during a period of rising sea level over the past 6,000-8,000 years, rather than a glacial moraine as originally proposed. “I believe Kachemak Bay is one of the best places on the planet to teach geology,” Berg said. “It is an open book, where processes operating across every scale and timespan can be observed — from landslides and collapsing bluffs to plate tectonics, earthquakes and volcanoes. I hope you can join us for some of these explorations of our beautiful bay and Cook Inlet.” 533 E. Pioneer Ave.

BEST ALL-DAY YOGA BET: Bunnell Street Arts Center will host the annual Yogicstatica, 12 hours of yoga in 12 styles, on Sunday, March 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Registration is on a sliding scale donation basis. Classes are 45 minutes long and start at the top of the hour. Participants are asked to arrive early, as class sizes are limited. Learn more and register at https://bunnell-street-arts-center.square.site/tickets-workshops. 106 W. Bunnell Ave.