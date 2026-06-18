Summer Solstice Music Festival fills Seldovia with sights and sounds of summer

Kat Moore walks through the assembled crowd while she plays her set at the Seldovia Boardwalk Hotel as part of a round of street performances during the 2019 Seldovia Summer Solstice Music Festival.

A community-oriented celebration of summer, music, and the arts is set to return to the heart of the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

The 25th annual Seldovia Summer Solstice Music Festival presented by the Seldovia Arts Council will take place from June 18 to 20 at the Seldovia Waterfront Venue, as well as the Susan B. English School as a backup in case of inclement weather. The three-day event is the fourth outdoor tent event and will feature live performances, artist-led workshops, open mic events, busking, vendor booths, and bonfire jams.

Starting on Thursday, there will be performers at the Ferry Jam onboard the MV Tustumena State Ferry as it navigates Kachemak Bay to quaint Seldovia, followed by a free open mic event where visitors and locals who casually aspire to local fame and glory can showcase their talents.

The aroma of freshly brewed coffee from local eateries opens up Friday’s events, followed by explorations of local shops, trails, and beaches before the noon busking events in town.

“Several musical groups will showcase their talents for 15 to 20 minutes at various venues — it’s a fun event,” according to festival organizers.

The first main stage concert takes place on Friday, with headliners performing each night and alternating more extended sets on Friday and Saturday.

Other musicians will also perform, bringing the total lineup up to eight groups this year.

The festival’s dessert sales and intermission auction have also become popular and are big fundraisers during the event. Other merchandise will be available through the Arts Council and other vendors.

The performers’s Song Circle will take place on Saturday morning at the Harbor Pavilion, followed by the popular performers’ workshop at the school in the afternoon.

“It provides an excellent opportunity to learn the how, what, and why behind various musicians’ tips, techniques, and inspirations for their musical talents,” the festival added.

A second night of headliners and performers, followed by a collaboration musical event, wraps up the festival on Saturday evening.

This year’s headliners include: Tumbledown Horse from San Francisco — a modern speakeasy, saloon jazz, and parlor pop group that originated in Portland in 2009. Also featured will be San Francisco-based Dirty Cello — a high-energy duo featuring a unique spin on blues, rock, and Americana; The John Brothers Piano Company — an Oakland-based instrumental quartet whose compositions oscillate between incisive part-writing and unrestrained improvisational energy; and The Copper River Band — a bluesy rock outfit rooted in Alaska’s rugged soil that blends raw authenticity with musical finesse.

Other performers include Sweet Pow, Hope Cassity, Electric Acoustic, and Vik and the Vapor Rubs.

“We invite you to our quaint community by the sea, accessible only by boat or plane, tucked away from the highway system, traffic lights, crowds, and the bustle of the rest of the world,” the festival stated.

“Take a deep breath and prepare for a relaxing and fun-filled weekend.”