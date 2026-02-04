20 years ago

After months of debate, dozens of letters-to-the-editor and volumes of written and public testimony, the Alaska Board of Game last weekend rejected four citizen proposals to restrict the intentional feeding of bald eagles. In a unanimous decision at its meetings in Anchorage, the board defeated Proposal 38, suggested by Homer resident Ed Bailey, and took no action on three other proposals. On another proposal to restrict feeding wildlife, the board did approve with amendments Proposal 44, suggested by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, to tighten up state regulations on the intentional feeding of wildlife.

— From the issue of Feb. 2, 2006

30 years ago

Dixie Armstrong, who has collected and delivered food, crafted alliances, and even battled slugs in her four years as the coordinator of the Homer Community Food Pantry, was named the Citizen of the Year by the Homer Chamber of Commerce on Saturday. Brian and Maren Bennett, Sean Derry, Share the Spirit and Herndon and Thompson also received civic awards. A member of the Homer Methodist Church, Armstrong started volunteering at the church’s pantry less than a year after she moved to Homer in 1990.

— From the issue of Feb. 1, 1996