20 years ago

Concerns about pollution from disabled tankers anchored in Kachemak Bay is generating pressure for greater tanker safety measures in Cook Inlet after a cracked oil tankers, the Seabulk Pride, was escorted here by a tug, the Pacific Challenger, from the upper inlet last Friday. The half-full, double-hulled oil tanker leased by Tesoro arrived in Kachemak Bay Friday evening after being refloated that morning. Two tugs and two support vessels were on standby in the bay near the tanker. The 601-foot Seabulk Pride was ripped from its loading dock in Nikiski in extreme ice and tide conditions and then rescued from where it had grounded on a beach a half mile north of the dock.

— From the issue of Feb. 9, 2006

30 years ago

Mayor Harry Gregoire has vetoed a city council resolution supporting an Alaska Senate bill that would create a critical habitat area and safe winter grazing haven for moose in the flats near the Homer Airport. Gregoire has called for a city referendum on setting aside the roughly 331 acres, arguing that too few people have voiced opinions on the issue to make judgments about the public acceptance of the Homer Airport Critical Habitat Area proposal.

— From the issue of Feb. 8, 1996