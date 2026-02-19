20 years ago

Beginning June 1, the “Eagle Lady” will be the only person who can feed eagles within Homer city limits. Homer Spit resident Jean Keene, who has been feeding eagles for more than 25 years, received a special exemption from the Homer City Council Monday which passed a ban on feeding eagles and other wild predatory and scavenger birds. Keene will be able to continue to feed eagles on the Homer Spit until April 2010. Everyone else, including several Outside photography groups, will be fined for the practice.

— From the issue of Feb. 16, 2006

30 years ago

Anchor Point residents have asked state parks officials to delay for at least a year a plan to turn management of the Anchor River and Stariski campgrounds over to private enterprise. At a meeting Thursday of last week in Anchor Point, Kenai Peninsula parks supervisor Chris Degernes outlined the Division of Park’s plans to seek bids on a permit to run the two popular areas. The meeting was meant to answer questions from would-be bidders — and there were plenty — but it also gave local residents and business owners another chance to voice their opposition to the plan.

— From the issue of Feb. 15, 1996