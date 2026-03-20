School district receives national award for 2025-26 budget

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District was recently awarded the Meritorious Budget Award from the Association of School Business Officials International, according to a March 12 press release from the district.

ASBO, based in Reston, Virginia, represents approximately 30,000 school business professionals worldwide and, according to their website, provides programs, resources, services and a global network to school business professionals who are passionate about quality education. The Meritorious Budget Award is presented annually by the organization.

KPBSD received the Meritorious Budget Award — a national recognition which highlights school districts that meet high standards for “clear, comprehensive and transparent” budget presentation — for the budget for fiscal year 2025-2026. According to the release, district budgets submitted for the award undergo a “rigorous” peer review process by experienced school finance professionals to ensure they meet national criteria for transparency, accuracy and accessibility for stakeholders.

District Superintendent Clayton Holland said in the release that ASBO’s recognition reflects KPBSD’s commitment to responsible financial stewardship and clear communication with the community.

“Our community deserves to understand how public education dollars are being used to support students,” he said, adding that the award reflects the work of the district’s finance team.

The KPBSD Finance Department, led by Finance Director Reena Voivedich, coordinated both the FY2025-2026 budget document’s development and the submission process for national review for the award.

The district’s budget development process is part of a broader system of financial accountability, the release states, that includes annual independent audits and ongoing financial reporting, and is “closely connected” to the district’s focus on academic excellence and “ensuring resources are aligned to support strong student outcomes.”

Find more information about the KPBSD budget and school funding in Alaska on the district Finance website at kpbsd.org/departments/assistant-superintendent/instructional-support/finance/.