Full of mother’s love

When our home was being built, I used to walk through its bones and try to see its future. I saw Christmas trees and homework on the counter and naps to the sound of summer rain. One of the rooms off the kitchen I knew would be my son’s, and I could see so clearly its evolution from toddlerhood to teenager. The room across from his was spoken for as well, and five times I counted in weeks and dreamed of who would claim it. I imagined swaying through sleepless nights in dim lamplight and softly humming a lullaby picked just for her. I dreamed of tender early days and wobbly first steps, then midnight giggles with her friends and angst and rolled blue eyes like mine. But the fifth time my heart was broken, I realized that hope was too painful to carry, so I sadly shut the door and resigned to leave it unclaimed.

For years that room has housed my grief along with guest beds and toys, and such a shame it was to see my nursery reduced to dusty storage when it was meant for so much more. Then one day I found a way to fill that room with love and heal the emptiness in both of us. I’ll get my sleepless nights and quiet snuggles and all the wonder and fear of newborns. That room will cradle new life after all, and all the love I have in me to give, for every tiny baby that comes into my care. This week I welcomed my first two foster kittens into my nursery, and they brought with them the joy I dreamed would fill that empty space. In my home these babies will be safe and loved. I will raise them up in health and happiness and send them off to live their lives with the pride of a mother.

Our first two little ones are older and are tons of fun. They play fetch and do backflips for my son who praises them all day. Edmund is bold and confident and always wants to play. Peter is calm and gentle and gives kisses when you hold him. They will both be adoptable soon. I want to thank my friends Ellen, Liz and Amanda for helping me start this journey, and Cat Tree and Barkery for trusting me with these little lives.

I have two great reasons to not want to spend a ton of time in the kitchen right now, so I have been pulling out my 30-minute, one-pot meals to get dinner time done fast. This dish is creamy, rich and comforting, and full of mother’s love.

Ingredients:

8 ounces sliced cremini mushrooms

1 shallot, minced

4 ounces butter

1 box chickpea cavatappi (for extra protein and fiber)

2 cups baby spinach

¼ cup shredded parmesan

2 tablespoons minced fresh sage

2 cups milk

1 teaspoon salt

White pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large saucepan sautee the shallot in butter until softened.

Add the sliced mushrooms and sage and cook until the pan looks dry.

Pour in the milk and salt and stir in the dry pasta.

Bring to a boil and drop the heat to simmer.

Simmer and reduce until the sauce is creamy and the pasta is cooked. If the sauce becomes too thick before the pasta is ready, add water ¼ cup at a time until the pasta is done.

At the last minute, stir in the parmesan and baby spinach.

Taste and season with extra salt and white pepper.